Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Reduced by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $10,778,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 36,800,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

AA traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 245,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

