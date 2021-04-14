QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. 5,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,772. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

