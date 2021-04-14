Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.56. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.90. 9,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

