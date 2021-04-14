Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.90 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 52,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. 35,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

