First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.33% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 417,943 shares during the last quarter.

HUSV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

