NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.34

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.34 and last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 2278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.
NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.
About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
Recommended Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.