NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.34

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.34 and last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 2278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

