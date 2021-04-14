Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Corning by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Corning by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. 59,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 225.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $45.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

