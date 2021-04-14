Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 445 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.69. The company had a trading volume of 165,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

