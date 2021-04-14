Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,334 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,049,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after buying an additional 295,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after buying an additional 436,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,159,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 34,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,588. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.