Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,669. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

