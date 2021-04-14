Carry Price Tops $0.0224 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Carry has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $176.78 million and $3.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038698 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,687,581 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

