Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,825,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of IYG traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

