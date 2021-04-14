iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Boosted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 7.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $33,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 208,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 451,342 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

