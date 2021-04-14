HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GINN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,459,000.

Shares of GINN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,960. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

