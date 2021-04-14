Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 237,409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $74,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.09. 17,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

