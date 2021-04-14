Brokerages Expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Several research analysts have commented on SOLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soliton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Soliton by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the third quarter worth $146,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOLY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,797. The stock has a market cap of $369.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

