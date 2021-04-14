Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

BSV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,375. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

