Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 419 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,750. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

