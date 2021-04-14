FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 91.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,605 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

XTN traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $89.71. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

