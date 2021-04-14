Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,417 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $175,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Stryker by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,581. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $254.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.