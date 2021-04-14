Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank grew its position in Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. 574,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,924,316. The firm has a market cap of $263.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

