Atomic Wallet Coin Trading 39.8% Higher This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00003899 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $26.31 million and $201,728.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00066175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00266924 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004137 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

