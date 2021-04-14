Mixin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,648.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $798.85 or 0.01255327 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $438.65 million and $64,648.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,098 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.