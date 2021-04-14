ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00066175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00266924 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004137 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,942,859 coins and its circulating supply is 34,259,248 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

