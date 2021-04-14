Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 86.3% in March

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARPS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 14,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,907. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

