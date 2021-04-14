ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 31,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,716,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several analysts recently commented on WISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at $105,591,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $31,918,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

