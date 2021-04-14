Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

