Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.35. 10,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,392,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

