Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.73. 6,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 498,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4,525.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,352 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

