Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,194. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

