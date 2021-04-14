Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 375,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,560,506 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $13.98.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

