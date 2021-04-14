LifeMD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,290 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,304% compared to the typical daily volume of 448 put options.

In related news, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 199,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,101. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29).

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

