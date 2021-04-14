Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Short Interest Up 140.5% in March

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of KSMT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,591. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Kismet Acquisition One has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

