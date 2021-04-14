loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $20.70. loanDepot shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 1,604 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

