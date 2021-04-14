Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,446 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NYSE PSX traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

