Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 15,198 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 126.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

LMBS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,356. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

