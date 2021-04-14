PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

