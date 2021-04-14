FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 133,193 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 94.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,193 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,099 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

