NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,178 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 107,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,434. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

