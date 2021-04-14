Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $207.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

