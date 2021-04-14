Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,072,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $3,569,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $2,317,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.