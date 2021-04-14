Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 116,229 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 99.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 6.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 864,255 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95.

