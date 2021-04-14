HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $88.14 million and $51.40 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,701.09 or 1.00340413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00468165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.00326234 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.29 or 0.00754966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00128802 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003745 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.