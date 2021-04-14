Norway Savings Bank Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,715,857. The company has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $77.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

