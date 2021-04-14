$83.27 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $83.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.80 million and the lowest is $80.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $103.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $348.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $350.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $371.17 million, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Luxfer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

