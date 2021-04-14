Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.48. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.89. 6,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

