Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $772,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

