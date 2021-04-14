Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF accounts for 1.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,626. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

