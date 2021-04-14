Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Demars Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,291. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

