Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Position Cut by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,322 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ARI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 11,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,701. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

